Limerick ministers set to travel for St Patrick's Day

THE Government has confirmed that Minister Michael Noonan will travel to Malaysia and Singapore for St Patrick’s Day while Minister-of-State Patrick O’Donovan will travel to Eastern Australia and New Zealand.

The trips will form part of the Promote Ireland programme of international events which will see An Taoiseach, Tánaiste and 27 Ministers taking part in over 100 business events and high-level political meetings in 27 countries.

Confirming details of the programme, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Charlie Flanagan said: “The St Patrick’s Day period is a time to renew the important links between Ireland and the global Irish abroad.

"From Asia to the Americas, we come together each St Patrick’s Day to share in the pride and memory of our common heritage and affinity”.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, Minister Noonan said it was important that Ireland enhances its relationship with Malaysia and Singapore.

“They have a big financial services industry out there, and we'd be hoping that with Brexit they'd express an interest in Ireland.”

He said he would be meeting with “particular companies” relevant to growing Ireland's economy, having earlier stressed that the UK cannot become 'Singapore-on-Thames' once it leaves the EU market.

Speaking before his itinerary was confirmed, Minister of State for Sport and Tourism Patrick O'Donovan said: “The most important thing from my point of view is I have a job to do with Tourism Ireland."