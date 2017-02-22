LIT students raise money for local charities

Three local charitable organisations have been presented with cheques totalling more than €6,000 by LIT students who fundraised for them.

The first year students, drawn from the Marketing & Management and Applied Social Care programmes, developed business ideas and sold their products or services at the annual Market Link Fair in LIT, to raise money for their chosen charities.

Market Link is a hugely successful annual event, raising thousands of euro for various charities and organisations since its inception in 2009.

This year, the event featured Ireland’s largest Mannequin Challenge, which involved over 200 students.

Marketing & Management students raised over €3,200 for the Children’s Ark Unit, a purpose built paediatric unit for children at University Hospital Limerick while students from Applied Social Care raised over €3,000 for Limerick Marine Search and Rescue and Rape Crisis Mid-West.

“I would like to thank all students who participated in this fund raising venture. To set out to help others at a time in your lives when you are branching out and exploring your own options is a very generous and commendable action. Your fund raising can help support projects such as the development of the play department,” said Kris Buckley, play specialist at the Children’s Ark.

A spokesperson for Limerick Marine Search and Rescue Service said the monies raised by the students will prove vital for the organisation.