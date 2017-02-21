Seriously injured crew member airlifted from trawler to University Hospital Limerick

A CREW member who was seriously injured in an accident on board a large trawler off the south west coast has been airlifted to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

Rescue 115 – the Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter – was deployed to the scene around 250 kilometres West of Kerry Head this Tuesday afternoon after the alarm was raised by the crew of the Russian vessel.

It is understood the 34-year-old male sustained fractures of the thigh and shoulder. He also sustained a head injury and was suffering from shock when the distress call was issued.

The rescue operation, which lasted for several hours, was coordinated by the Marine Rescue Coordination Centre in Valentia and was supported by the Naval ship LÉ Róisín.

Crew members from the LÉ Róisín, which was on routine patrol in the area, went on board the vessel and assisted with casualty evacuation.

Communication support and back up, known as Top Cover was provided by a second Coast Guard helicopter, the Waterford-based Rescue 117.

Weather conditions in the area at the time were difficult, bordering on marginal for such operations with a strong West South West swell and winds gusting in excess of 35mph.

The long-range operation was the second in recent weeks in which the LÉ Róisín assisted the Coast Guard in an operation at sea.

The Irish Coast Guard has complimented the crew of the LÉ Róisín for their efficiency in operating a RIB in difficult conditions and for getting crew members onto the fishing vessel.