Headache for motorists as Limerick roadworks cause delays

EXTENSIVE roadworks have been causing a headache for motorists in Mungret this week, and drivers are being warned to brace themselves for delays over the next three weeks.

The works, which began this Monday, involve the resurfacing of the road between the roundabout at Quinn's Cross – which leads onto Fr Russell Road – to the junction with Moore’s Lane in the Mungret direction.

Moore’s Lane, between Mungret and the junction with the Dock Road, is also facing works.

The resurfacing is the final phase of the Mungret Roadworks Scheme.

“Surfacing works will take approximately three weeks to complete,” said a spokesperson from Limerick City and County Council.

“These works are scheduled to commence on school mid-term to minimise delays.”

A sign erected at the start of the works as early as last week warned motorists to expect long delays over the course of the work, especially at peak travel times.

A stop/go traffic management system is currently in place for the roadworks, which are taking place between 8am and 7pm every day.

Residents have been assured that local access will be maintained, but are again reminded to expect delays.