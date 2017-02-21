Motorist accused of driving past Limerick garda station while over the limit
Driver allegedly drove through red light
This photo was posted on the @GardaTraffic twitter account
A MOTORIST who allegedly drove past a busy garda station while almost four times the legal alcohol limit is due before the district court in the coming weeks.
According to gardai, the detection was made in the city centre in the early hours of this Tuesday morning.
A photograph posted on the @gardatraffic Twitter account suggests the silver Hyundai car was stopped near the junction of Henry Street and Sarsfield Street shortly after 3am.
Mayorstone Gdai LK stop drunk driver passing station, no lights, high speed, ran red light. 3.5 times over legal limit.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 21, 2017
Charged to court pic.twitter.com/U2U7yS3zBx
The motorist who is also accused of speeding, driving without any lights and failing to stop at a red light was taken to Henry Street garda station where they provided a sample of breath.
If convicted of drink-driving, the driver faces a lengthy ban.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on