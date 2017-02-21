Name that litter eating monster: Paul O'Connell lines out for TLC3

RUGBY legend Paul O’Connell and his son Paddy are two of 6,000 volunteers who have already signed up to take part in Limerick’s huge clean-up TLC3.

The duo joined students from Bruree National School and representatives from the JP McManus Benevolent Fund at the Hunt Museum to announce details of a competition ahead of the Good Friday clean-up endeavour.

Team Limerick Cleanup 3 has commissioned the sculpture of a large 12ft litter eating monster that is being used as a mascot for this year’s event.

The monster will be displayed at the Hunt Museum over the coming weeks and as part of the promotion, a competition is now open on www.teamlimerickcleanup.ie to Name the Litter Monster!

The competition is open to everyone and the entry with the most unique name will win a prize of a weekend trip for four people to the Harry Potter Experience in London.

Speaking at the competition launch this Tuesday, Paul O’Connell said he was “delighted” to be involved again in the event, which takes place on April 14.

“It’s such a great project - a very simple idea. It’s Good Friday morning, a few hours to get people out," he said.

“It’s just such a simple idea and we are delighted with how successful it’s been - that there has been so many numbers out in the first and second year and it looks like it’s going to be similar again.

“We have 6,000 people signed up already which is amazing. Which is brilliant.

Paul is going to take part once again in the clean-up with his son Paddy, he said.

“I generally drive around and we visit a few sites. I did about an hour with Paddy as well. It’s about teaching kids the right habits. We would encourage people to log onto our website and enter as soon as possible as the deadline is February 28.”

Team Limerick Clean-Up3 (TLC3), is an initiative sponsored by the JP McManus Benevolent Fund, and supported by Limerick City and County Council. Endorsed by Paul O’Connell, the official partners include The Limerick Leader, Mr Binman, and Limerick's Live 95FM.