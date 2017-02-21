Limerick community in mourning after Ella loses cancer battle

A COMMUNITY is in mourning following the sad death of a nine-year-old girl after a long battle with cancer.

Ella Ahern, from Athea, passed away peacefully at home on Monday morning, leaving behind her heartbroken family and pet dog Skittles.

“This is a tragedy, when you see a young life, you often think to yourself that it’s not fair, but I suppose that’s what life throws at us,” said local councillor Liam Galvin.

“Our thoughts and prayers and sympathies are with them. I know the Ahern family and they are an absolutely lovely family,” added Cllr Galvin.

Ella, who battled cancer for several years since her diagnosis, went to Athea National School, and made her First Holy Communion last year.

She is survived by her parents Michael and Therese – a Tarbert native – her sisters Molly and Hazel, and her four grandparents, Nellie and Mossie, and Theresa and John.

She will also be greatly missed by her aunts, uncles, grandaunts, granduncles, cousins, schoolmates, and a large circle of friends.

Athea GAA club extends their sympathies to the Aherns, a family with strong GAA roots.

“They have been so involved in GAA down through the years, and I’m sure that people in the GAA community will rally around, far and wide, not alone Athea but the surrounding parishes,” said Cllr Galvin.

Reposing at St Bartholomew’s Church, Athea, today, Tuesday, from 4pm until 8pm, with Requiem Mass tomorrow at midday.

The funeral will proceed afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.

Family flowers only, and donations if desired to St John’s Cancer Ward, Crumlin.