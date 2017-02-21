X Factor star adds to Lotto celebrations in Charleville 

STAFF and customers at Amber in Charleville are celebrating on the double with confirmation that a winning lotto ticket was sold there at the weekend.

The National Lottery says the holder of a quickpick ticket, which was bought on Saturday, is now €250,018 better off after matching five numbers plus the bonus.

The win added to the excitment as the store celebrated its first birthday at the weekend.

“We held our first birthday party on Saturday with Louis Walsh, Red FM and a host of competitions throughout the day. To our great surprise the party continued into Sunday when Store Manager, Wesley Morrissey received a call from the National Lottery about the winning ticket," said Amber retail manager, Michael O’Sullivan.

This is the first big lotto win for the Amber Charleville store. Though the identity of the winner is still unknown, Mr O’Sullivan is hopeful that the lucky person is local.

“We had a huge number of local residents through our doors all weekend so we are staying optimistic. In saying that, there is a lot of passing trade at the Amber Charleville store as it is situated at the entrance to the town and has a number of facilities such as the petrol pumps which draw passing trade,” he said.

For the record the numbers drawn on Saturday were 27, 32, 44, 45, 46 47. The bonus number was 24.