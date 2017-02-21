Futsol League tackles antisocial behaviour in Limerick

THE most recent staging of the Late Night Soccer League in Limerick is being hailed as major success.

In recent weeks, eight teams of eight have competed in the Futsol competition, which is a collaborative project between Limerick City and County Council, local gardaí and the FAI.

Matches in the league, which was open to adult men, were played at The Factory: Southside Youth Space in Galvone

The Late Night Soccer League, which takes place four times a year, aims to encourage ‘at risk’ young people to participate in meaningful activities, thus reducing the potential for anti-social behaviour.

“We floated the idea to run a late night league out to some local contacts and the uptake was phenomenal. We are delighted with the people taking part and the level of integration within the southside communities,” said Jason O’Connor, FAI Development Officer for Limerick city.

Garda Keith McCarthy of the Community Policing Unit at Roxboro Road station said it is a very positive initiative.

“It is an ideal opportunity to connect with different sections of the local community on a less formal basis. It’s about building a rapport between the participants and ourselves, trying to see behind the uniform,” he said.

“All the participants come from different walks of life but the league means they come together to work as a unit,” he added.