Walk this way: €1m pathway is launched in Limerick

THE FINAL phase of the €1m walkway from the Guinness Bridge to the University of Limerick Boathouse has been officially opened.

The flagship project of Limerick Smarter Travel has been opened by the Mayor of Limerick Kieran O’Hanlon and Minister for Tourism and Sport Patrick O’Donovan.

The three kilometre route from the University of Limerick and Corbally right into the heart of the city centre was completed in October last year.

The upgraded shared walk and cycleway has been provided along the south bank of the river Shannon on the original path of the old Limerick Navigation Scheme, which in its day linked the city of Limerick to Lough Derg and the rest of the Shannon Navigation Scheme upstream of Killaloe.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Kieran O’Hanlon, praised “this wonderful amenity, right on my own doorstep.

“I’ve been using the riverbank trail since I was a young child. The shared walk and cycleway is a very special amenity for the people of Limerick. Since it opened it has become a magnet for walkers, runners and cyclists,” said the Mayor.

Miriam O’Donoghue, Limerick Smarter Travel Manager said: “The opening today is a culmination of a four year of programme of behavioural change and infrastructural development.

“Limerick city centre to UL and Corbally has always been our flagship project and we are delighted to officially open this marvellous amenity for the people of Limerick.”

“People can now enjoy the majestic River Shannon, while also travelling smarter, by walking, cycling or running to work or college or purely for leisure.”

There is a new asphalt surface the entire length of shared route, new public lighting and CCTV cameras to improve usability into the late evenings.

New seating has also been installed at locations along the route to allow people to take a rest while admiring the beautiful surroundings.