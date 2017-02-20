Peter Clohessy declared bankrupt with €13.6m debt

MUNSTER and Ireland rugby legend Peter Clohessy has been declared bankrupt with €13.6m debt, according to reports.

The 50-year-old former prop was declared bankrupt in the High Court on January 23.

This is according to a notice in Iris Oifigiúil, the government’s official gazette.

“The bankrupt is required to make full disclosure of his property to the court,” it notes.

“Creditors may prove their debts and choose and appoint a creditors’ assignee”.

According to the Sunday Times, Mr Clohessy was declared bankrupt last month owing €13.6m.

It reports that the Limerick man owed more than €7m to Pepper, an Australian finance company with an operation in Shannon, when he went bust. The Sunday Times said he had only €80 in cash and €90 in the bank, according to his statement of affairs.

He attempted to reach a negotiated settlement with his creditors earlier this year but a deal was not reached and Mr Clohessy’s bankruptcy was subsequently approved by the High Court.

Mr Clohessy, who turns 51 next month, was capped 54 times for Ireland and remains one of the most enduring figures in rugby.

Nicknamed ‘Claw’, he finished his rugby player in 2002, making his first international appearance nine years earlier.

He was involved in a number of businesses, the most prominent of which was Clohessy’s Bar and the Sin Bin Nightclub, which closed in October 2014.

Mr Clohessy was not available for comment.