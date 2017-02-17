Jury in Limerick murder trial told verdict must be unanimous

THE jury in the trial of a man, accused of murdering his flatmate at their home in Limerick has been told it must be unanimous in its verdict.

Ms Justice Deirdre Murphy had told the Central Criminal Court jury that it could reach three possible verdicts: guilty; acquittal; or not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter.

Arnis Labunskis, aged 56, with an address at Wolfe Tone Street claims he acted in self defence when he struck Dainius Burba (39) over the head with the leg of a coffee table.

The Latvian nation denies murdering Mr Burba on April 21 or April 22, 2015.

He had originally told gardaí that he had come home to find his flatmate with serious injuries, but has since told the jury that he was responsible for inflicting the injuries.

The father-of-two testified that Mr Burba called him into his darkened bedroom in the middle of the night and began swinging a wooden table leg at him.

He said he managed to disarm him, but that Mr Burba continued to come at him with his fists. He said he then swung the table leg at him until the deceased shouted stop.

Ms Justice Murphy sent the jury out to begin deliberating on Thursday afternoon.

She called the three women and nine men back to court this Friday and said that any verdict had to be unanimous.

The jurors will resume deliberations this afternoon.