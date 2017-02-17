Deaths in Limerick – February 17, 2017

The death has occurred of Sr. Eileen (Lourda) Keane, of Maryville Residence FCJ, Laurel Hill, South Circular Road, Limerick City, Limerick / Knockainey, Limerick

Late of Rathaney, Knockainey and Holycross, Bruff, Co. Limerick. Suddenly. Very deeply regretted by her FCJ sisters, her sister Teresa, her brothers John, David and Paddy, cousins, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews of the Keane and Sheehan families, relatives, friends and carers.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Maryville Residence on Sunday, 19 February, from 4.00 pm, with prayers at 6.00 pm. Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue on Monday, 20 February, at 11.30 am followed by burial at FCJ Cemetery. Laurel Hill, Limerick (via Dock Road).

The death has occurred of Thomas Hoare Junior, Fairgreen, Ballysimon Road, Limerick City, Limerick

Late of C.I.E. Brother of the late Billy, George and Eric. Deeply regretted by devoted wife May, daughters Caroline, Stephanie, Ursula and Niamh, grandchildren Barry, Alan, Alex, Kerri, Killian, Jack, Mike, Jamie, Grace, great-granddaughter Amelia, brothers Joe, Francis, Terry, sister Chris Gibbs, sons-in-law, granddaughter-in-law Catherine, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing Sunday, 19th February, at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 6.30pm with removal at 8pm to St. Brigid's Church, St. Patrick's Road. Requiem Mass Monday, 20th February, at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Extension.

The death has occurred of Michael Mullins of East Singland Road, Garryowen. (Late of Buckley's Mattress Factory, Irishtown.)

Deeply regretted by wife Rita, sons and daughters, sons Michael, Patrick, Gerard, daughters Bridget (Neenan), Christine (Wheeler) Ann (Martin), Caroline (Naughton), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Gerry, sisters Maggie (Fitzgerald), Mary (Carey), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 4.30pm on Sunday followed by removal at 6pm to St John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Extension. Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.