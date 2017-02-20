Abbeyfeale Enterprise Town off to flying start

A CAPACITY crowd helped get Abbeyfeale Enterprise Town off to a flying start.

On the night of the launch alone, over 70 businesses, clubs and organisations signed up to take part and the hope now is that this will double by the time the Enterprise Town Exhibition takes place on March 3 and 4.

Welcoming the initiative, which is being co-ordinated and funded by Bank of Ireland, the chairman of Abbeyfeale Community Council said the response to the initiative had been very positive.

He also welcomed the fact that the Expo would open its arms to neighbouring parishes. “This is a community wide effort to promote all organisations including businesses, and cottage type enterprise and to bring them all together,” he said.

The Abbeyfeale Enterprise Town project follows on previous successful events in Newcastle West, Askeaton and Kilmallock.

Outlining the thinking behind the initiative, Bank of Ireland branch manager in Abbeyfeale, Barry O’Leary said: “I am really looking forward to welcoming Enterprise Town to Abbeyfeale and look forward to working with the committee on the initiative.

“I would encourage all businesses and community groups in the town to get involved and invite everyone to join us on one of the days of March 3 or 4.”

On the organising committee with Mr O’Leary are Maurice O’Connell, Marian Harnett, Olive Sheehan, John Morris, Kevin Kenneally, Orla Dennison, Joan Collins and Diane Browne.

Businesses, clubs and societies interested in taking part in the events can register by emailing Barry_J.O'Leary@ boi.com or by calling into the Abbeyfeale branch to speak to any member of staff.