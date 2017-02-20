Judge clears the way for Newcastle West hotel

THE way has been cleared for construction of a new hotel and conference centre in Newcastle West after a judge confirmed the owner is entitled to operate a public bar on the premises.

Located on the site of the former Courtney Lodge Hotel, the new premises will be known as the Longcourt House Hotel when it opens later this year.

Seeking a declaratory order the under provisions of the Intoxicating Intoxicating Liquor Act, Lorcan Connolly BL told Limerick Circuit Court the works could not begin without such an order.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told that when completed, the new hotel will include 40 bedrooms, a public bar and restaurant and a function room.

Newcastle West native Jim Long, who is a director of the applicant company – Longcourt Hospitality Limited – confirmed the company acquired the site on which the hotel is to built in 2014 after the Courtney Lodge Hotel closed.

Engineer Mark Patterson, who submitted maps and drawings to the court, told Mr Connolly that a tender for the works had been prepared and that contracts would be signed shortly.

Planning permission for the project, which will cost around €3m, was granted last October subject to a number of stipulations.

In making the declaratory order, Judge O’Donnell noted that the premises cannot begin trading unless a further order is granted by the court following the completion of the construction works.