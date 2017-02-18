Pallaskenry school victorious as Davy Fitz warns against cyberbullying

SALESIAN Secondary College have beaten out more than 40 schools to emerge as the winners of the Compass Transition Year Schools Competition.

And addressing students at the event, All-Ireland winning manager and player Davy Fitzgerald described cyberbullying as “the most cowardly assault” on young people.

The Shannon Estuary’s potential as a shipping corridor of international importance was recognised by students across the counties of Clare, Kerry and Limerick, and the Pallaskenry students were overall winners of the second biennial Compass competition last Friday.

The final of the Shannon Foynes Port Company competition was devised to give students a deeper understanding of the estuary’s potential.

“It’s clear that the students put a lot of hard work and effort into the projects. They took ownership and showed initiative and in many instances consulted broadly outside their comfort zone, engaging with business leaders and representatives among others,” said CEO of Shannon Foynes Port Company Pat Keating.

The winning suggestion involved a major transhipment centre at Ballylongford, with a rail link to Foynes. The deep waters at Ballylongford would ensure that the world’s largest ships could be accommodated, carrying larger loads and, as a result, delivering an environmental benefit with less ships having to sail.

The Pallaskenry students were presented their awards of a €2,000 cheque for their school, an iPad each and Compass gold medals by Davy Fitzgerald and MEP Sean Kelly.

Davy Fitzgerald called on the Government to lead an international response to cyberbullying, saying that anonymity online must be curbed.

“The cowardly way that cyber bullies hide on anonymous forums is appalling. These are faceless people saying the nastiest things about young people and not caring at all what the effects are.

“Why would you make fun of someone? Why would you laugh at someone? No one is perfect, we all have our flaws. No matter what you come from or where you come from, you are all worth the same in life.

“If you come across bullying and might feel you are alone, you are not. Just talk to someone. And remember, there will be better days ahead without a shadow of a doubt,” he added.