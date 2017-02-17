Limerick village faces disaster if spur road is not built 

THE NEW Limerick to Foynes route is again up for debate as calls are made for a spur road to pass through Croagh.

Limerick county TD Tom Neville has been leading the calls for the provision of a spur road at his home village, saying that the village will face “economic disaster” if it loses passing trade.

“A number of meetings have been held by Limerick City and County Council on the matter of a spur road at Croagh and a motion passed by the full council seeking to have this spur road included,” said the Fine Gael TD.

“The Limerick–Foynes route is still in the planning phase, with nothing yet set in stone,” he added.

The TD added that businesses in Croagh rely on passing traffic to survive.

“There is a strong economic case for a spur road in this area. Croagh is home to 200 jobs and 11 or 12 family businesses.

“At a time when arguments are being made for increased regional development, I believe the lack of this spur road will lead to the economic ruin of Croagh,” said Mr Neville.

Croagh is home to a garden centre, a shop, pubs, a hotel and the Croagh School of Music and Arts.

The Adare and District Nursing Home is also in the village.

“It will spell economic disaster for the area if this isn’t done,” said Mr Neville.

“You can see with rural Ireland and motorways, that if there isn’t that connectivity there, the passing trade just will not come in,” he added.

The politician called on Transport Infrastructure Ireland and Limerick City and County Council to recognise that this road is absolutely necessary.

“I call on the Minister for Transport to make sure that he doesn’t pass up on this golden opportunity,” he also said.

“We should start putting our heads together to sustain our economic recovery and begin planning for the future right now,” he added.