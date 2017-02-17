Second Galvin brother to represent Limerick at county level

FOR THE first time in 29 years there was an election to decide who would be the new chairman of Limerick IFA.

In a hard fought campaign Shay Galvin, Croom defeated Donal O’Brien, Pallaskenry in the Dunraven Arms Hotel. The omens are good for Mr Galvin as the last man to win a local election went on to be national president – John Dillon.

Mr Galvin’s involvement with the IFA coincided with his brother – Limerick football legend John Galvin – coming to the end of his illustrious career. The two work in partnership with their father, also John.

“I only joined the iFA about four and half years ago when my brother John started winding down his inter-county football career. I said I would get off the ditch and I would join a farm organisation. I thought I might be able to have a positive influence on it going forward.

“There are always farming issues - rural crime is a very big one in our area. It is probably the one thing that affects every single part of the county – no matter what part you are from,” said Mr Galvin, who is a grain and beef farmer.

For example, in the last week alone a half pallet of farm fertilizer was stolen from lands at Lisduane, Granagh, and at Balintubber, Kilfinane 25 bags of Paul & Vincent beef nuts were stolen from farmland, reports Sergeant Justin McCarthy.

Mr Galvin, aged 44, is married to Maura, from Abbeyfeale, and they have three children Oisin, aged 9, Sive, 7 and Siún, 5.