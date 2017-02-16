Beef nuts, Aldi chainsaw and jewellery stolen during spate of burglaries in Limerick

GARDAI are investigating a number of incidences in the south Limerick area including the theft of 25 bags of Paul & Vincent beef nuts which were taken from a farmyand.

Residents in the Kilfinane and Kilmallock area have been alerted to a number of crimes in recent days and gardai are requesting the assistance of the public in solving them.

At Ballintubber, Kilfinane, 25 bags of Paul & Vincent beef nuts were stolen from a farmland overnight on Thursday, February 9 and Friday, February 10 last.

Gardai at Kilmallock are also investigating a burglary at a house at Ballinstona, Kilmallock between 9pm and 10pm on Thursday night, February 9 during which jewellery was stolen.

Meanwhile, residents in Kilmallock were also alerted via text alert to an attempted break-in at St Peter and St Paul’s Church in the town.

“They broke the locks on the back door in the sacristy but they didn’t actually get in. It has been announced publicly and is on text alert and has been recorded by the local gardai,” said Canon Joseph Shire, PP, Kilmallock of the incident which occurred on Sunday, February 5.

Separately, a chainsaw, Aldi make, was stolen from a shed at Glenlary, Garryspillane between last Wednesday and Friday.

Meanwhile, gardaí have issued a warning about “a highly plausible con man” who is targeting elderly people in the south and southeast.

Last week the Leader reported on a sinister incident in which a man posing as a gardai entered the house of an elderly man in Martinstown, Kilmallock claiming he was “reviewing security”.

The fraudulent caller, who was wearing dark glasses and a grey coat, produced what looked like a garda ID card to the homeowner, a man in his 60s.

The appeal issued by garda this week refers to a man who has been pretending to be a plain-clothes detective and is said to have stolen several thousand euro in cash from various victims, most of whom lived in isolated areas.

Gardaí in Cork and Limerick are investigating thefts in those areas involving the man.

The man is described as being in his late 30s or early 40s, between 5ft 9in and 5ft 11in and of stocky build.

Sources said he usually calls to his targets’ homes and introduces himself as a detective, presenting a fake business card with a garda logo.

It is understood that he tells his targets that he wants to check on their personal security and inquires about panic buttons and burglar alarms.

He then asks if they keep any money in the house or on them, the source said. He asks to see the money, either saying that he wants to check that it is not counterfeit or that he wants to mark it in case it is stolen.

He tells victims he has a machine in his car to deal with the money and then takes it and drives off.

In relation to the incident in Martinstown, Sgt Justin McCarthy, divisional crime prevention officer, Henry Street garda station city explained how the man gained entry to the house on the pretext of being a member of the gardai “who said he was reviewing security at the house following a number of recent break-ins.”

The “bogus caller” was described as being 5’9” with a stocky build.