Planned strikes suspended at Kerry plants in Charleville

SIPTU members have suspended scheduled strike action at the Kerry Group plants in Charleville following an agreement by management to attend a Labour Court hearing concerning the dispute at the company.

Siptu organiser, Terry Bryan, said: “Yesterday [Wednesday, February 15] evening the company confirmed that it would attend a Labour Court hearing in respect of the current dispute at its plants in Charleville. The company has further agreed to lift the notice of lay-off and protective notice that was issued to employees last week. SIPTU representatives have also confirmed they will attend the Labour Court hearing and have agreed to suspend a planned 24-hour work stoppage at the plants on Friday, February 17.”

The dispute at the plants in Charleville has already resulted in a series of 24-hour work stoppages in recent weeks, the latest was on Tuesday.