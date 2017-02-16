Limerick fast food outlet ordered to close

A FAST Food premises in Limerick city remains closed this Thursday after a Closure Order was served on its proprietor.

The order, under the provisions of the FSAI Act 1998, relates to Pizza Express which is located at Lord Edward Street.

A hand-written note posted near the front door of the premises this Thursday morning read: “Sorry,we are closed for cleaning. Back soon”.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has confirmed the Closure Order was served this Wednesday after environmental health officers with the Health Service Executive (HSE) conducted an inspection of the premises

The specific reasons as to why the premises was ordered to close have not been disclosed.

Separately, another take away at Parnell Street remains closed after a similar notice was served on its proprietor last month.

Hot Spot has not reopened since the notice was served on January 30.