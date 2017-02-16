The pride of Limerick to be honoured

THE recipient of the 2016 Limerick Person of the Year award will be revealed this Thursday at a gala ceremony at the Clayton Hotel.

There are 12 outstanding candidates for the prestigious award which will be announced at a lunchtime event in the Clayton Hotel.

The sporting life of the late Anthony Foley will also be remembered at the ceremony. The Munster and Ireland legend is to be posthumously honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Limerick Person of the Year awards cover a broad spectrum of accomplishments, ranging from excellence on the sporting field, to community endeavours which make a positive contribution to local society, to invaluable contributions to education and business in the Mid-West region.

Eugene Phelan, managing editor of the Limerick Leader said that the annual ceremony is an opportunity to recognise the unsung heroes from the city and county, who work for the greater good of Limerick.

“Each of the 12 nominees have made a significant contribution to our city and county. They are a reminder of the importance of hard work, endeavour and the ability of the human spirit to overcome challenges. Each of them are, in their own unique way, a shining example of what the true spirit of Limerick is all about.”

The awards ceremony will be compered by RTE’s Petula Martyn and Lorcan Murray.

The awards are proudly sponsored by the Limerick Leader, media agency Southern and the Clayton Hotel.