Man charged over Bunratty robbery

A MAN is due in court this Thursday after he was charged in connection with an armed robbery at a retail outlet in Bunratty.

The alarm was raised at around 2.30pm on Wednesday after a lone male entered a retail outlet in the village armed with a knife.

The culprit threatened staff before leaving the scene on foot with a small amount of cash. No one was physically injured during the incident.

During a follow up operation involving gardaí from Shannon, a 32-year-old man was arrested.

A small amount of cash and a knife were recovered. A car was also seized as part of the investigation.

The arrested man was taken to Ennis garda station where he was detained overnight.

He is expected to appear before Ennis District Court this Thursday.