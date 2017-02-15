Limerick gardai seize five cars at checkpoint

GARDAI seized five vehicles during an operation in Dooradoyle this Wednesday morning.

The vehicles were impounded under the provisions of the Road Traffic Act after a number of offences were detected at a garda checkpoint near the Crescent Shopping Centre.

A spokesperson said three of the vehicles were not insured, one had no Motor Tax while one did not have a valid NCT.

After being seized, all of the vehicles were taken to a secure impound where their owners will have to pay a release fee to get them back.

It is understood that court summonses will be issued in relation to the offences.

Limerick Garda Checkpoint at Dooradoyle. 5 cars impounded. 3 no insurance, 1 no tax , 1 no nct . Summons to follow pic.twitter.com/mjcGiEWvMC — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 15, 2017

Separately, fixed penalty notices (€60) have been issued to a number of motorists who are accused of driving with children who were not wearing seatbelts.

The detections were made by gardai attached to Mayorstone station who mounted a checkpoint this Wednesday morning.

Mayorstone Gdai checkpoint. Advice given to parents about booster seats etc. 4 FCPNs issued to drivers for children not wearing seatbelt pic.twitter.com/Lvg2LG7rIn — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 15, 2017

A number of drivers were also advised about the proper use of booster seats.