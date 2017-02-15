Overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick is highest in country

THE figure for overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick has reached the highest in the country this Wednesday – but has actually seen a slight decline in the past 24 hours.

The number of patients on trolleys today is 37, according to figures collated by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation. This breaks down to 23 in A&E and a further 14 on trolleys in wards.

However, the total figure is slightly less than Tuesday’s figure of 40 – which itself was a significant increase on Monday’s total of 16.

UHL has the unwanted honour of being top of the INMO’s trolley and ward watch list for the country this Wednesday, slightly ahead of Cork University Hospital, which has 33 on trolleys.

The overcrowding figure has been consistently high at UHL and the hospital is regularly the most overcrowded nationally.

27 beds that were opened between St John’s Hospital, Ennis and Nenagh hospitals to alleviate overcrowding have now reverted back to their original use.

A state-of-the-art emergency department is expected to open this May, subject to a successful recruitment campaign and HSE funding.

It will be three times the size of the current facility, and is expected to improve the patient and staff experience at the hospital, a spokesperson for the UL Hospitals Group has said.