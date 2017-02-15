Late Limerick poet Teri Murray to be remembered at event

LIMERICK poet Teri Murray, who sadly passed away this week, will be remembered at a special event in Brendan O’Brien’s pub this Wednesday night.

Darragh Roche, the organiser of Limerick’s poetry open mic session, has confirmed the event will go ahead as normal this evening in the Roches Street bar, from 8.30pm.

“So many of our regular readers are friends and admirers of Teri, we feel it is appropriate to provide them with this forum at this difficult time. Teri always encouraged local poetry and poets and read her works at many of our poetry meetings,” he said.

He called on everyone who knew Lord Edward Street poet Teri to come and “share their memories and stories of her life, read her many published poems or just celebrate her life and contribution to Limerick's artistic life.”

Teri, whose funeral took place at St Joseph’s Church in O’Connell Avenue yesterday, is sadly missed by her loving family, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sister Brenda, large extended family and friends.

For a full obituary and tributes to Teri see the Limerick Leader weekend edition, out this Thursday morning.