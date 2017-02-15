Motorist 'blocked' two disabled spaces in Limerick car park

Gardaí remind all drivers to respect parking restrictions

This photo was posted on the @GardaTraffic twitter account

GARDAI are appealing to able-bodied motorists not to park in disabled parking spaces following an incident in Askeaton earlier this week.

A photograph posted on social media of a car blocking two disabled spaces at a car park in Askeaton has been liked more than 60 times. 

According to the post, the silver Volskwagen was observed by gardai sometime this Tuesday afternoon.

“Gardaí remind all drivers to respect parking restrictions,” read the accompanying message.

While parking in a disabled space is not a penalty point offence, it attracts an €80 fine.