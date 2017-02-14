Investigation underway following Limerick road accident

The N69 has fully reopened following a serious road accident near Askeaton this Tuesday evening.

It is understood an SUV and a car were in collision at Wallace’s Cross on the Limerick side of the village shortly after 4pm.

Emergency services including local gardai, ambulance personnel and two units of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service from Foynes attended the scene for several hours.

LIMERICK: The N69 Limerick/Foynes Rd is open again east of Askeaton at Wallace's Cross following earlier crash. https://t.co/qvBPcgxUj8 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) February 14, 2017

A number of people were hospitalised but none of their injuries are believed to be life threatening.

Gardai conducted forensic examinations at the scene and an investigation into the circumstances of the collision has been launched.