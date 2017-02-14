Limerick students doodling for €10,000 Google prize

MOST pupils would be scolded for distractedly doodling in class, but for four creative city students, their artistic Doodle 4 Google efforts could bring a big cash award.

The winner of Doodle 4 Google will receive a €5,000 scholarship towards their third-level studies, a Chromebook, and a €10,000 technology grant for their school.

The four city students in the top 75 — out of 4,200 applicants — in the country are Siluni Sihansa of Milford Grange National School, Coláiste Nano Nagle’s Abbey O’Keeffe and Tess Lim, and Peter Furey, representing Ardscoil Rís.

Each participant has been tasked with drawing the most creative Google logo, under the theme of ‘If I were create anything’, in bidding for the Doodle 4 Google crown.

Young Siluni’s submission entails “G — never ending colourful bubble maker; O — dress that makes you warm when it's cold and makes you cool otherwise; O — Space helmet with TV; G — voice activated animated sticker book; L — special multicolour pencil with normal pencil and crayon modes; E — automatic jacket zipper.”

Ardscoil’s Peter Furey demonstrates a variety of “shelters to live and the silhouette of travelling people shows how homelessness and war persecution is a huge burden on our society”.

Nano Nagle art teacher Sarah Nestor said it was the first time there has been two students from the same school in the same category, as Abbey and Tess compete against 13 other students.

Abbey’s logo is based on her wish to create a time machine so she can “go back in time and watch all the famous artists paint and learn different techniques”.

While Tess, who recently moved to Limerick from Malaysia, wants to “recreate the stories my grandmother told me when I was young and make them alive”.

Vote online here. The deadline for voting is this February 21.