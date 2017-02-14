Valentine's Day marks a milestone for Limerick's Emma O'Driscoll

LIMERICK broadcaster and performer Emma O’Driscoll is celebrating a 15th anniversary this Valentine’s Day – the release of the hit single that launched her career.

Emma, a member of the now disbanded pop group Six, was reminiscing this Tuesday about the release of Whole Lot of Lovin’, Ireland’s fastest ever selling single which debuted on Valentine’s in 2002.

The Limerick woman – a children’s presenter on RTE, performer and stage school owner – was on hand to launch this weekend’s Holiday Show, being held in association with Shannon Airport at the UL Arena, the biggest event of its kind in the country outside the capital.

Remembering the heady days of 2002, Emma said herself and her husband deserved a holiday in the sun to celebrate.

“I just realised on the way here how significant today is; 15 years ago today Six released Whole Lot of Lovin and it changed my life,” she said at the launch of the holiday event this Tuesday.

“I have found myself doing things in life that would probably never have happened were it not for Six so I owe a lot to it.

“I got to places in that short-time with Six and there are one or two that I promised myself I would definitely go back to. Weather like this certainly gets you thinking about the sun and booking a holiday,” she explained.

The Limerick native said her dream holiday would be to New Zealand and Australia.

“We got to number one in New Zealand and I remember doing an interview from Ireland at 4am with a radio station and thought, I have to go there,” laughed Emma, a regular feature with Limerick Panto Society in the Lime Tree every festive season.

“We might not make it this year but for Liam and I it is definitely at the top of our bucket list.

“This year, though, it’s definitely going to be the sun and I’m not sure where yet but I’ll pop along to the Holiday Show at the weekend to make up my mind.

“I love the US and have had great holidays there. I’ve been to the West Coast, to San Francisco, which I absolutely loved, Vegas, Orange County and across the East Coast, particularly New York, which I love.

“But for me, the best holiday I ever went on was with my family when I was 16. We hadn’t been abroad before and my Dad decided we would go all-out so he booked us to Florida.

“It was so special that we went back there on our honeymoon.”

The Holiday Show, in association with Shannon Airport, will welcome over 80 worldwide travel suppliers and thousands of visitors to the Arena this weekend.

It will open from 12pm to 5.30pm on both Saturday and Sunday. Entry and car-parking is free, with children’s entertainment also on hand.