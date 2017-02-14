Odds of general election in 2017 slashed by bookmaker

THE odds of the country going to the polls in 2017 have been slashed, following a seismic couple of days in the Irish political arena.

Bookmaker BoyleSports has said it has been “forced to cut the odds” of a general election taking place in in 2017 after "further support" on Tuesday.

The odds of an election happening were backed into 4/7 from 7/4 on Monday and it’s now 2/7 that the country will be heading to the polls before the end of the year, following a fresh burst of support on Tuesday morning including two four-figure bets, the bookmaker said.

“It now looks even more likely that we will be heading to the polling stations in 2017 for a General Election as we laid two four figure bets on Tuesday morning,” said Liam Glynn, spokesperson for BoyleSports.

“Our traders are taking no chances following the support on Tuesday morning and have cut the price into 2/7 from 4/7. It now looks like we could have an election called sooner than we were expecting,” he added.

The odds of the election going into next year have been eased out to 5/1 from 11/4, while it is 7/1 that it will happen in 2019 with 12/1 the odds available about it happening in 2020.

Odds on the year of next Irish General Election:

2017 – 2/7

2018 – 5/1

2019 – 7/1

2020 – 12/1

2021 or Later – 25/1