Revenue officers seize cigarettes and alcohol in Limerick

A CAR containing 20,000 cigarettes and 24 litres of counterfeit vodka has been seized in Limerick.

Revenue officers and gardai seized the vehicle in which the contraband had been transported in Annacotty this Monday.

The vodka and cigarettes, branded ‘Excellence’, were seized during an intelligence led operation and have a combined retail value of approximately €11,800, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €9,300.

A man in his 50s and woman in her 30s, both Irish, were questioned and investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

The majority of people pay the right amount of tax and duty. If you know someone is evading tax or involved in smuggling, report it. Contact Revenue’s Confidential Freephone 1800 295 295.