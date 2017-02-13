Limerick murder accused questioned about garda interviews

A father-of-two charged with murdering his flatmate at their home in Limerick has said he does not know why he gave gardaí a different account of the death to the one he gave the jury.

The accused told gardaí that he had come home to find his flatmate with serious injuries, but has since told the jury that he inflicted them.

Arnis Labunskis, aged 56, with an address at Wolfe Tone Street denies murdering 39-year-old Dainius Burba in their house there on April 21 or April 22, 2015.

The Latvian national entered the witness box on Friday and became emotional, as he described hearing Mr Burba scream when he hit him with the leg of a table. He said he had taken it from the deceased, who had begun swinging it at him, after calling him into his darkened room in the middle of the night.

This Monday morning, his barrister, Michael Bowman SC, asked him about giving arresting gardaí a different account to the one he gave in court.

“The answers. I don’t know why I did that, why I thought I have to do it,” he replied. “Only when I spent a week in prison, I realised: Why I can’t tell? Why did i do it? Everything could be different,” he continued. “Yes I acknowledge that, but why I can’t answer.”

Anthony Sammon SC, prosecuting, has now begun cross examining the accused before Ms Justice Deirdre McCarthy and a jury of three women and nine men.