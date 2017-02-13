Sadness at death of popular Limerick poet

THERE is sadness in Limerick’s artistic community following the death of Lord Edward Street poet Teri Murray.

Teri, who died following an illness on Sunday morning, was a regular reader and supporter of the poetry events at the White House Bar, Tom and Jerry’s Pub, and latterly Brendan O’Brien's in Roches Street.

The cancellation of this Wednesday night’s session as a mark of respect to the late writer is being considered, its compere and organiser Darragh Roche said.

Teri published five collections of poetry including Poems from the Exclusion Zone, The Authority of Winter, Where The Dagda Dances and Under The Linnet's Wing.

She released a DVD of her selected and new poems ‘A Ripening Of Apples, A Ripening Of Berries’ in July last year.

Teri will be reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home this Monday afternoon from 5.30pm to 7pm. Her funeral will take place this Tuesday morning at St Joseph’s Church in O’Connell Avenue, at 10.30am.

She will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sister Brenda, large extended family and friends.

