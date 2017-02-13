Limerick arts organisations receive almost €1m Creative Ireland funding

FUNDING totalling almost €1m is to be awarded to arts and culture centres in Limerick under the State’s Creative Ireland programme.

The capital funding, announced this Monday by Arts minister Heather Humphreys, will see local cultural organisations receive €996,097 in funding from her Department.

The Minister made the announcement as part of the Creative Ireland programme, with funding provided under her Department’s Arts and Culture Capital Scheme 2016-2018 – €9m in total for 56 bodies nationwide.

The Limerick arts institutions to benefit include: the Hunt Museum, Dance Limerick, Lime Tree Theatre, Limerick City Gallery of Art and the Irish Aerial Creation Centre.

This breaks down into the following:

- The Hunt Museum LTD is to receive €400,000 to carry out remedial and fire safety works, enhance the visitor centre, extend exhibition space and complete works to reduce running costs

- Dance Limerick Hub CLG Limerick is to receive €75,015 for thermal imaging of the building, upgrade of the heating system and fabric/energy upgrade

- Lime Tree Theatre Limerick Limited is to receive €45,232 for the refurbishment of Belltable Theatre to address the safety & comfort of patrons

- Limerick City Gallery of Art Limerick is to receive €125,850 to undertake essential repairs and address fire safety issues and reduce costs

- The Irish Aerial Creation Centre Limerick is to receive €350,000 to increase access to: The 1826 Franciscan Church in Henry St Limerick and the Irish Aerial Creation Centre, home of Fidget Feet Aerial Dance Company

Fidget Feet will take over the Franciscan Church as part of this development, moving from its home on xxx – while the Limerick Museum is to move into the adjoining Friary.

Welcoming the funding, Senator Maria Byrne said it would “come as a very welcome announcement to artists and audiences” who use the various centres.

“Investing in infrastructure, like theatres and performance spaces, is critical for a vibrant arts and culture sector, which in turn underpins social cohesion and supports economic growth,” she explained.

I am confident that this funding injection for the Hunt Museum Ltd, Dance Limerick Hub CLG, Lime Tree Theatre Limerick Limited, Limerick City Gallery of Art and the Irish Arial Creation Centre will help to grow local audiences and attract further people into Limerick.

“Creative Ireland, the Government’s ambitious new 5 year strategy, aims to place culture and creativity at the heart of every community nationwide. A vibrant cultural sector is essential to society and investment in local arts and cultural centres helps to facilitate access to and participation in the arts in communities nationwide.”

Minister Humphreys said the “€9 million announcement is the most significant investment in regional arts and cultural centres in a decade.

“The Creative Ireland Programme places a focus on investing in our cultural infrastructure, because high quality infrastructure is critical for a vibrant arts and culture sector, which in turn underpins social cohesion and supports sustainable economic growth,” she added.