Man who tried to bribe Limerick garda admits drug-driving

A YOUNG man who attempted to bribe a garda after he was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving has been disqualified for four years.

Limerick District Court was told Eoin McDonnell, aged 20, who has an address at Thomond Mills, Sixmilebridge, County Clare was stopped at Mulgrave Street shortly before midnight on January 29, 2016 after gardai were alerted to his driving at Upper William Street minutes earlier.

Inspector Dermot O’Connor told Limerick District Court there was smell of cannabis emanating from the vehicle and that the defendant’s eyes were bloodshot.

He added that his face was pale and that he appeared to be nervous when speaking to gardai.

Garda Alan Griffin, he said, then arrested the defendant on suspicion of drug-driving and brought him to Henry Street garda station for processing.

While in custody, the defendant provided a urine sample which, the court heard, subsequently tested positive for canninaboids.

Solicitor Sarah Ryan said her client was not offering any explanation for his behaviour but she asked that the mandatory four-year driving ban not take effect until June 21, next.

In addition to the ban, Judge Mary Larkin imposed a €150 fine.

Mr McDonnell, who has no previous convictions, is due to be sentenced next month after he previously admitted offering Garda Griffin €7,000 not to proceed with the drug-driving charge.

Last month, Limerick District Court was told he initially offered the garda €2,000 while still at the garda station following his arrest and that he offered him a further €5,000 when he encountered him at a pub in Dooradoyle the following day.

”It was amateurish,” said Ms Ryan who said while her client had been “arrogant and stupid” he had never intended handing over any money.

He is due to be sentenced in relation to that matter on March 15.