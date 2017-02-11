Family of missing Limerick are concerned for his safety

The family of a County Limerick man who has not been seen for more than 24 hours are appealing for help in finding him.

Dick Phillips, 50, from Newcastle West was last seen at a commercial premises in Annacotty on the outskirts of the city at around 10.45am on Friday.

Members of his family have appealed for information on his whereabouts on social media and gardai at Newcastle West have also been informed.

Dick’s brother, Bill, says concerned family members and friends spent most of last night searching for him across West Limerick.

Bill is appealing for information on the location of a wine-coloured Skoda Fabia (reg 11d11096) which his brother was driving when last seen.

He is also appealing to farmers and landowners to check their outhouses and sheds as searches continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastle West garda station.