Man hospitalised following river rescue in Limerick

A man is in a stable condition in hospital after he was rescued from the river Shannon in Limerick city.

The alarm was raised at around 10pm this Friday after the man, whose aged in his late 20s, exited a taxi on Shannon Bridge and entered the water.

It is understood members of the public who were in the area assisted the man by throwing him a life buoy which he held onto.

Limerick Fire and Rescue Service deployed its Fireswift rescue boat within minutes and crews quickly brought the man to the slipway at St Michael’s Rowing where he was treated by emergency services.

The man was later transferred by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for further treatment and assesment.

Contact Aware at 1800 804848, the Samaritans at 116 123 or Pieta House at 1800 247247