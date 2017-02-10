Fresh appeal for information on 17th anniversary of Limerick man's disappearance

Gardai investigating the disappearance of Aengus “Gussie” Shanahan in Limerick city 17 years ago have issued a fresh appeal for information.

The youngest of four children of Bob and Nancy, Aengus was last seen leaving the former Coopers bar on Joseph Street at around 10.30pm on February 11, 2000.

He had been at the premises with friends and was leaving to get food before heading home.

CCTV footage shows him leaving the premises and a woman, who was parking her car in the area at around the same time, later told gardai she saw him walking in the direction of Barrington Street.

He was an employee of Dell in Castletroy and finished work earlier that day

Family or friends had not seen or heard from him over that weekend and concern grew regarding his whereabouts. When he did not return to work on Monday February 14, 2000 his family reported him as a missing person to An Garda Síochána.

Gussie was only 20 years old at the time of his disappearance and despite numerous searches and a nationwide appeal his whereabouts have never been identified.

His disappearance also resulted in the country’s first online missing persons appeal.

“Aengus' family and gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen Gussie or have useful information and who have not been in contact previously, to do so now,” said a garda spokesperson.

“Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have seen Gussie on this Friday night or early the following morning to come forward, especially Taxi Drivers in the Limerick area,” he added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road garda station on (061) 214340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

At the time he went missing, Gussie was 5’10” in height and of thin build. He was around 10 stone in weight and was of a pale complexion with fair hair.

Aengus’ 37th birthday was on January 23, 2017.