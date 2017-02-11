West Limerick woman's deal with David McWilliams

A NEWCASTLE West businesswoman has teamed up with leading economist Prof David McWilliams for a new venture.

Rani Dabrai, who set up Miss Moneypenny in 2007, has now set up EconomicsWithoutBoundaries.com, with Prof McWilliams.

It is a nine-module CPD accredited course, which will be taught by the influential economist, while Ms Dabrai will run the business on a day-to-day basis.

She said: “The academy is built so students can learn about economics in a way which is practical and fits in with everyday life. We want to build a thriving community of students, all of whom can engage with each other in real-time to work together and build upon their learning.”

Mr McWilliams added: “We aim to deconstruct economics in a way understandable to everyone irrespective of their background, profession or education.”

The academy launched last month.