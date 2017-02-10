Con man posing as a garda dupes Limerick pensioner

GARDAI are investigating a sinister incident in which a man posing as a gardai entered the house of an elderly man in county Limerick claiming he was “reviewing security”.

An investigation has been launched after a complaint was received in relation to the incident which happened at a house in Martinstown, Kilmallock.

The fraudulent caller, who was wearing dark glasses and a grey coat, produced what looked like a garda ID card to the homeowner.

“He gained entry to the house on the pretext of being a member of the gardai who said he was reviewing security at the house following a number of recent break-ins,” said Sergeant Justin McCarthy, Divisional Crime Prevention Officer, Henry Street garda station, Limerick city.

It has not been disclosed what happened once the man gained access to the house and it is not known how long he spent inside the property.

The “bogus caller” who is described as being 5’9” with a stocky build called to the house in Ballinvana, Martinstown, Kilmallock at 2.30pm on Friday last.

No arrests have been made in relation to the matter.

Superintendent William Dwane of Bruff garda station is warning people to be vigilant when unknown people call to their door.

“I would advise people that when individuals call to the door they should be satisfied as to who they are and seek identification regardless of who they are, and if there is anything suspicious, they should ring 999 straight away,” he said.

Sgt Justin McCarthy echoed Supt Dwane’s appeal to the public to exercise extreme caution when strangers present themselves on the doorstep

Anyone convicted of impersonating a member of An Garda Síochána faces a maximum sentence of five years’ imprisonment if prosecuted on indictment.

Anyone with details in relation to the incident can contact Kilmallock garda station at (063) 98018 or Bruff garda station at (061) 382940.