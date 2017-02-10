Number on trolleys at Limerick hospital falls from national peak

THE number of patients being treated on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick has dropped slightly this Friday and as a result has spared the hospital the unwanted distinction of having the highest numbers in the country for a fifth straight day.

There are 35 people on trolleys at UHL this Friday – in A&E and on wards – according to figures collated by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, a drop from Thursday’s 39.

The numbers on trolleys in the Limerick hospital were the highest in the country for four straight days this week – according to the figures – but University Hospital Galway has taken over the top slot this Friday, with 36 on trolleys.

The overcrowding figure has been consistently high at UHL but remains some way short of January’s peak of 66 – yet the hospital is regularly the most overcrowded in the country.

The high level of patients on trolleys comes after the recent announcement that 36 beds were to be opened between St John’s Hospital, Ennis and Nenagh hospitals.

Senator Kieran O’Donnell has said that these extra beds will “help alleviate the A&E crisis" present at UHL.

A “state-of-the-art” emergency department is expected to open this May, subject to a successful recruitment campaign and HSE funding.

It will be three times the size of the current facility, and is expected to improve the patient and staff experience at the hospital, a spokesperson for the UL Hospitals Group has said.