Limerick Apprentice star describes his brain surgery journey

LIMERICK man Dillon St Paul who starred on the latest series of The Apprentice UK, has described the journey of “pain and sorrow” he experienced having undergone brain surgery.

The Castletroy native, who appeared on the hit BBC One series prior to Christmas, was busy working on a new project two weeks ago when he suffered a seizure.

He was beckoning a colleague over to him when “a strange sensation” came over him.

“My left hand felt like it was moving in thick jelly and my speech froze. I say speech rather than mouth because it felt like the power to communicate deserted me not just the mechanism, if that makes sense. This was the moment my first seizure began. The single most terrifying thing you can ever imagine,” he explained in a blog post.

An ambulance arrived and Dillon was taken to hospital where he underwent a number of tests and scans to diagnose the problem.

“What they found was something called a low-grade glioma tumour. It had caused my seizure and was located on the right side of my brain in an area,” he explained.

Dillon prepared for surgery.

“So I lay there beside the anaesthesiologist. ‘I’m nervous,’ I kept saying, almost pleading. I truly hated that feeling as I drifted away from myself.”

Dillon woke up a couple of hours later in the high dependency unit and in a “world of pain”.

“So yeah, did I mention the pain?,” he said in his blog post. “All the Oxy (morphine in pill form) can’t prepare you for the levels of pain I felt.

“During that first night I genuinely felt like I was dying. This is too personal to go into now, but I cried a lot and pined for friends and family.”

Speaking to the Leader this Wednesday, Dillon who is now recuperating at his Dublin home, thanked all his family and friends in Limerick for their support. He is hoping that by writing about his experience he will help other people going through a similar experience.

While he does experience bouts of extreme fatigue, he is well on the road to recovery.

“I get really exhausted really quickly even talking to people or I might lose my train of thought but all that is going to come back. I don’t have any physical disability or anything like that. The progress is very fast,” he explained.

A former student of Milford National School and Ardscoil Ris, Dillon studied graphic design at Limerick School of Art and Design.