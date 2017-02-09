Woman heard 'argument' at house in Limerick estate where man's body was found 

A neighbour of a man whose body was found at the rear of his home in Castletroy has described hearing what "sounded like an argument" in the days before he was allegedly murdered.

Yvonne Bridgeman was giving evidence at the Central Criminal Court this Thursday in the trial of woman who is accused murdering the marathon runner.

Monika Matracka, aged 35, with an address at The Pines, Briarfield has pleaded not guilty to murdering Michal Rejmer (38) at that address at a time unknown between 8pm on December 30 and midnight on December 31, 2015.

Ms Bridgeman told the court that she was watching television in her bedroom on December 30 when she heard what "sounded like an argument" and "a female shouting" about 1.30am.

"It was a female voice and sounded like someone was getting very angry. Straight after the angry shouting it sounded like someone lifted up a table and threw it around the room. After that there was complete silence," she said.

Earlier, Garda James Muldowney from Henry Street garda station told the court that he took a missing person statement from Ms Matracka on January 8 as she was the closest person to Mr Rejmer as he had no next of kin.

Ms Matracka stated that she met Mr Rejmer in Poland in 2005 and had been living in Ireland three years. They broke up in 2013 but remained good friends.

She said the last time she saw him was on January 30, 2015 when he was on the computer. She then went to bed, put her headphones on and went to sleep.

Ms Matracka, the court heard, told gardai Ms Rejmer’s bedroom door was closed the next day when she went to work.

When she came home the place was cleaned. She worked mornings and he worked evenings so they sometimes would not see each other for three to four days.

Garda Muldowney told the court that after he left Ms Matracka, he received a call from Henry Street garda station to return to the house as a body had been found.

Sergeant David Burke of the divisional scenes of crime unit said he attended the scene on January 8 and noted a body "wrapped tightly in a bedsheet which appeared to be blood-stained."

The court heard that Sgt Burke was requested to go to a separate scene in Castletroy on January 9 which had been nominated by Ms Matracka following her arrest.

Upon examining the area he noted there was a "number of burned pieces of mobile phones near the bin." He took photos of this, the items were recovered and put in an evidence bag.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Paul Butler and a jury of six men and six women.