Murder accused told Limerick gardai he found flatmate "almost dead" when he arrived home

A MAN who is accused of murdering his flatmate at their flat in Limerick city told gardai he had found him almost dead, with blood coming from his head when he arrived home.

He said he was ‘very afraid’ that his attacker was still in their home.

Arnis Labunskis, aged 56, with an address at Wolfe Tone Street denies murdering 39-year-old Dainius Burba on April 21 or April 22, 2015.

The accused man’s garda interviews were read to the jury at the Central Criminal Court this Thursday on the seventh day of the trial.

Sergeant Brian O’Connor told the court that he arrested the accused on suspicion of murder, after receiving a statement from a witness.

He gave evidence of a number of interviews conducted with him over the following two days.

Mr Labunskis told gardai he’d arrived home around 11pm on the 21st, after drinking in the park. He said he found their front door unlocked.

He said he turned on the lights and called out to his flatmate to ask why he hadn’t locked the door. He said he saw a table leg covered in blood by the stairs.

“I was very afraid at that moment, maybe somebody is inside who attacked him,” he said. “I took this leg and went upstairs.”

He said he found Mr Burba with blood coming from his head. He was almost dead, he said.

“He was roaring,” he said. “He called out in Russian: ‘Old Man’. For three or four minutes, he tried to say something. He just put down his head and fell. He slipped to the floor.”

“Why did you not get help when you found him alive?” he was asked.

“I had no credit,” he replied.

“Did you not think to dial 999?” he was asked.

“I didn’t know that,” he said.

The jury of three women and nine men will hear more details of his interviews when the trial resumes this Friday morning before Ms Justice Deirdre McCarthy.