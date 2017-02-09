Numbers on trolleys at Limerick hospital remain at highest point nationally

FOR a fourth consecutive day, University Hospital Limerick has the highest trolley numbers in the country.

According to figures collated by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there are 39 patients on trolleys at UHL – in the emergency department and on wards.

This figure is the highest among hospitals nationally – for a fourth consecutive day – but have dropped from Tuesday’s 46.

The overcrowding figure has been consistently high at UHL but remains some way short of January’s peak of 66 – yet the hospital is regularly the most overcrowded in the country.

This high level of patients on trolleys comes after the announcement that 36 beds were to be opened between St John’s Hospital, Ennis and Nenagh hospitals.

Senator Kieran O’Donnell has said that these extra beds will “help alleviate the A&E crisis" present at UHL.

A “state-of-the-art” emergency department is expected to open this May, subject to a successful recruitment campaign and HSE funding.

It will be three times the size of the current facility, and is expected to improve the patient and staff experience at the hospital, a spokesperson for the UL Hospitals Group has said.