Limerick man dies following Lough Derg incident

INVESTIGATIONS are underway after a County Limerick man died while out walking near Lough Derg this Thursday morning.

The alarm was raised at around 9.30am after the man, whose aged in his 60s, was observed in the water at Terryglass, near the Tipperary / Galway border.

It is understood he was taken from the water by the crew of a local boat before being airlifted to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) by Rescue 115 – the Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter.

His condition was described as critical on arrival at UHL and he later died.

The coroner has been informed and a post-mortem is to be carried out later today or tomorrow.

Gardai are investigating the circumstances of the man’s death.