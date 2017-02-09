Limerick shop staff 'very confident' that €200k Lotto winner is local

A MANAGER in the county Limerick store which sold a €200,000 winning Lotto ticket is “very confident” that the winner is a local resident.

Kelly’s Costcutter in Foynes sold a ticket for Wednesday’s draw which has yielded a Match 5 + Bonus prize of €209,241.

The winning Quick Pick selection ticket was bought on the day of the draw at the store on Main Street in Foynes.

Manager Eoin Kelly told the Limerick Leader that they are expecting the winner to be a local person.

“About 90 percent of our trade is local trade when it comes to Lotto, so we’d be very confident that it would be someone local,” he said.

“We don’t have petrol pumps where there’d be a lot of passing trade, so we’d have a lot more local trade,” he added.

The news of the winning ticket sale broke in the shop last night when they received a call from the National Lottery.

“The footfall this morning has been increased, they’re in checking their tickets, and there’s a good bit of banter around the place about who won it,” said Mr Kelly.

The National Lottery is asking all players to check their tickets, and if you’re the lucky ticket holder, to sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444.

Wednesday’s win comes after one Limerick punter won €50,000 from a €5 scratch card earlier this week.