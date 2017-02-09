Big Lotto win for one lucky Limerick punter

ONE lucky Limerick Lotto player is going to be more than €200,000 richer after Wednesday’s draw.

The National Lottery has urged players in Limerick to check their tickets after a Match 5 + Bonus prize of €209,241 was won in the Treaty County in last night’s draw.

The winning Quick Pick selection ticket was bought on the day of the draw at Kelly’s store on Main Street in Foynes.

There was no overall winner of the huge jackpot of €8.5m, but there was a winner in Dublin of €250,000 as well as the lucky Limerick windfall.

“The National Lottery asks all players to check their tickets. If you’re the lucky ticketholder, sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444,” said a spokesperson.

Wednesday’s win comes after one Limerick punter won €50,000 from a €5 scratch card earlier this week.

The man, who does not wish to be named but is from Limerick, won with a Bingo Times 10 scratch card that he purchased at Gleeson’s Spar store on Catherine Street.