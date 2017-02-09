John’s bosses are Kings of the Castle at tourism awards

BOSSES at Shannon Heritage are celebrating this week after King John’s Castle took home the best leisure tourism innovation prize at a top awards ceremony.

Limerick’s top tourist attraction, located on Nicholas Street, won the accolade at the Irish Travel Industry awards, held at the Clayton Hotel in Dublin’s Burlington Road.

The award, presented by Tourism Minister Shane Ross was collected by Ivan Tuohy, the general manager at King John’s Castle.

“This award is the culmination of a few years of hard work by everyone involved with King John’s Castle and Shannon Heritage. It’s a testament to the increasing popularity of Limerick as a tourist destination, and we’re looking forward to a successful 2017,” he said.

There were 250 entries for the 14 category awards and over 550 people attended the event.

King John’s Castle beat off stiff competition from EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, Dublin, and the Smithwick’s Experience, Kilkenny to claim the award, three years since it re-opened following a multi-million euro investment which facilitated state-of-the-art interpretive activities and exhibitions, utilising 21st century touch screen technology and 3D models.

The Irish Tourism Industry Awards are organised by the Irish Tourist Industry Confederation together with Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Ireland. They are designed to boost overseas visits.